Register
13:45 GMT +325 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Gazprom Chairman of the Board Alexei Miller visits the ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant

    Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Needs No Special Agreement Between EU, Russia

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 45340

    There is no need for a legal framework agreement between the European Union and Russia for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, according to a statement by the pipeline’s operating company.

    Nord Stream 2 AG, a venture of Russian’s Gazprom energy giant and its European partners, was established to develop and operate the pipeline.

    "You might have heard about recent proposals to sign a legal framework agreement between the EU and Russia. But we [Nord Stream 2 AG] don’t see such an agreement as necessary," spokesperson Sebastian Saas told a business lunch in Brussels.

    According to Saas, companies from 17 countries have already expressed interest in the project and over €4 billion ($4.5 billion) have been attracted in investments.

    Launch of second section of Nord Stream gas pipeline
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko
    Germany Supports Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline
    Nord Stream 2 is not subject to the rules of the EU internal gas and electricity market, also known as the Third Energy Package, because the pipeline is expected to run undersea.

    According to the European Commission, the legislation can be fully applied only to the construction of ground facilities. As for undersea pipelines, they can be constructed and operated under a third party’s legislation or in a "legal vacuum."

    However, earlier Nord Stream 2 AG said that the new pipeline would not be constructed in a legal vacuum or under the law of a third party. The construction of the pipeline complies with European norms, including in environment protection. Moreover, the new pipeline will run alongside with the Nord Stream pipeline which was constructed in compliance with international norms and regulations.

    The Castoro Sei pipelay vessel engaged in constructing the second leg of the Nord Stream pipeline.
    © Sputnik/ Igor Samoilov
    Nord Stream 2: Now is the 'Right Moment' to Bring Russia-EU Energy Ties on Positive Track
    According to the European Commission, a special legal regime  is needed for the underwater leg of the pipeline, including some EU fundamental energy principles. Among those principles are operation transparency, non-discriminatory fees and non-discriminatory access for third parties to the pipeline.

    Nord Stream 2 is planned to become operational in 2019. The project needs to be greenlighted by Germany, Finland and Denmark. The main opponents to the new pipeline are Poland and Ukraine. Kiev fears that Nord Stream 2 will diminish its role a transit country for Russian gas supplied to Europe, thus stripping the Ukrainian budget of considerable transit fees.

    In April, Nord Stream 2 AG signed a deal with OMV, Engie, Royal Dutch Shell, Uniper and Wintershall where the five firms agreed to provide half of all long-term financing, estimated at $10.6 billion.

    A handout by Nord Stream 2 claims to show the first pipes for the Nord Stream 2 project at a plant of OMK, which is one of the three pipe suppliers selected by Nord Stream 2 AG, in Vyksa, Russia, in this undated photo provided to Reuters on March 23, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Nord Stream 2
    Cooking With Gas: Nord Stream 2 Project Gets Green Light From EU
    Earlier this month, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said that Berlin favors the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project.

    An agreement on Nord Stream 2, involving the expansion of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, was signed in early-September 2014, during the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia’s Vladivostok. The project includes two pipeline strings, with a total annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas, from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

    Russian energy giant Gazprom has made no secret of its efforts over the last few years to bypass Eastern European transit states via several offshore pipeline projects, including Nord Stream 2, Turkish Stream, and South Stream, the last of which was cancelled by Brussels in 2014.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Poland Overly Politicizes Nord Stream 2 Gas Project – Moscow
    What's Behind Denmark Trying to Hit the Brakes on Nord Stream 2
    Austrian Energy Giant OMV Head Backs Nord Stream 2 During Talks With Putin
    Nord Stream 2 Gas Pipeline Shareholders Aim to Get 70% of Financing From Banks
    Tags:
    gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2, Gazprom, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Media Poll Fake News
    It’s All Fake News ... Except Us, Of Course
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok