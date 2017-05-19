Russia, Ecuador Discuss Additional Helicopters Deliveries

–

LIMA (Sputnik)Russia and Ecuador are currently in talks on the new deliveries and further servicing of Russian helicopters, the deputy director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) told Sputnik.

"A meeting of the Russian-Ecuadorian intergovernmental commission on military and technical cooperation was held in Quito in March. A wide range of issues was covered, including the establishment of a legal framework for military and technical cooperation, the organization of after-sale service of previously delivered helicopters, and the supply of additional batches of equipment," Anatoly Punchuk, who is leading the Russian delegation at the 7th International Exhibition of Technology in Defense and Prevention of Natural Disasters (SITDEF-2017) in Lima, said.

Punchuk noted that both parties to the discussion did not plan to open service centers in Ecuador for the delivered Russian military vehicles.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), nine Russian Mi-8/17 helicopters are operating in Ecuador.

SITDEF-2017 kicked off in Lima, Peru, on Thursday and will run through Sunday. The first exhibition took place in the Latin American country in 2007 and has been held every two years since then. The event is jointly organized by the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Peru.

