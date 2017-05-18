Polish Company Urges EU Commission to Fine Russian Energy Giant Gazprom

WARSAW (sputnik) – PGNiG filed a lawsuit against Gazprom over gas prices in February 2016, following its 2014 call for the energy giant to revise its gas price deal in line with recent gas market trends.

"The European Commission should punish Gazprom financially and create competitive conditions on the gas market," the company’s statement, handed out before its press conference, reads.

In September 2016, Poland’s state oil and gas company PGNiG said that it does not foresee an out-of-court settlement with Russia’s Gazprom to reconsider natural gas prices.

Poland, one of the major consumers of the Russian gas in Europe, has been receiving the fossil fuel under the long-term contracts via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which runs across Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany. In late May 2016, Warsaw said that it wanted the long-term contracts with Gazprom "to be gone," and would try to rely on alternative gas supplies. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Gazprom would be able to replace Poland with any other European partner in this regard.

Poland was the oldest buyer of gas from Russia. The first volumes of Russian gas was delivered to the country in 1944. Supplies from Russia meet 60 percent of Polish demand for gas, according to Russian energy giant Gazprom.