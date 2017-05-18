Register
13:29 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    The Foreign Ministry and the Moscow City International Business Center, back, in Moscow. (File)

    West Gets 'Different View of Russia's Economy' as Moscow Adapts to Sanctions

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 15960

    United Nations experts have improved their forecast for the Russian economy as, according to financial analyst Roman Tkachuk, Russia has successfully adapted to Western sanctions.

    Worker in the shop at the Taganrog Metallurgical Plant TAGMET. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov
    Full Steam Ahead: Western Economists Begrudgingly Admit Russian Economy Back on Track
    According to the 2017 World Economic Situation and Prospects report, Russia’s GDP is expected to grow 1.5 percent, after a contraction of 0.2 percent last year.

    The January version of the report estimated that Russia’s GDP would grow one percent in 2017 and 1.5 percent in 2018. The updated version of the report improved the outlook for 2017 while the 2018 forecast remains the same.

    Last week, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report that the economy of Russia and other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is set to recover as firming oil process have lifted market activity.

    "Russia and the rest of the CIS are finally on the road to recovery, with firming oil prices lifting activity. The recovery in Russia will support activity in other CIS and Baltic countries," the report read.

    International Monetary Fund (IMF)
    © AP Photo/ Itsuo Inouye
    IMF: Russian Economy on Road to Recovery Amid Firming Oil Prices
    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Roman Tkachuk, senior analyst at the investment company Alpari, said that the UN has improved its forecast because the Russian economy quickly adapted to Western sanctions.

    "The UN not only improved the 2017 outlook, but also revised data on Russian GDP contraction last year. Initially, there were more negative expectations because the Russian economy is adapting to the new conditions. However, it turns out that the Russian economy quickly adapted to sanctions," Tkachuk pointed out.

    He also underscored that since last year global oil prices have increased by some 20 percent, which is also positive for the Russian economy.

    Oil derricks
    © Sputnik/ Ilya Pitalev
    Russian Economy's Dependence on Oil Prices Low - Bank of Russia
    "All these factors offers foreign organizations and companies a totally different view of the Russian economy," Tkachuk said.

    The analyst suggested that, following the UN, other international organizations may also revise their economic forecasts on Russia.

    "The forecast by UN experts is higher than those by other organizations, including the IMF, the European Commission and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. Currently, these three organizations estimated that Russia’s GDP will grow 1.2-1.4 percent this year. But now, they may revise their prognosis, in line with the UN," Tkachuk said.

    The analyst also said it cannot be ruled out that in the near future one of the Western rating agencies will improve Russia’s sovereign credit rating.

    "We can see that the West is reconsidering its evaluation of the Russian economy for the better," he concluded.

    Harvesting wheat at the fields of the Lebyage-Chepiginskoe JSC in Timashevsky District, Krasnodar Territory
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Timkiv
    Russian Economy Has Grown Immune to Western Sanctions - UN Special Rapporteur
    Russia has been hit by a downturn that began in early 2015 after falling oil prices and Western anti-Russia sanctions took bite. The country's GDP fell 3.7 percent in 2015, according to the Russian Federal Statistics Service Rosstat.

    Last month, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said that Russia's economic situation has changed over the past year and has entered a growth stage.
    "Our economy has entered a stage of growth. We observed this at the end of last year and are observing this at the beginning of this year," Medvedev said during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

    According to estimates of the Ministry of Economic Development, Russian GDP growth will reach two percent in 2017.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russian Investment Fund, Partners Plan to Invest $7Bn in Russian Economy
    Russian Economy Enters Growth Phase - PM Medvedev
    Putin: Russian Economy's Adaptation to New Conditions Almost Over
    Oil Production Cut Deal Extension to Stabilize Market - Novak
    Tags:
    GDP, economy, oil prices, sanctions, United Nations, International Monetary Fund, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok