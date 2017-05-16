Minsk Interested in Russian Investments for Joint Production, Export to China

© AP Photo/ Ng Han Guan Economic Corridor With Pakistan Helps China’s Stability, Energy Security

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The minister stressed that Russia and Belarus should not compete in the Chinese food market and should instead combine their interests. Speaking on engineering, Zinovskiy noted that Belarus expects to receive Russia's investments for the productions of harvesters, tractors, trucks for their subsequent export to China.

"We are interested in Russian investments in the fields in which our joint production in case of being exported to China could compete with Chinese companies. It includes engineering and foodstuffs," Zinovskiy said.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Belarus, the country exported $4.2 million worth of food products to China in the first quarter of 2017.