Register
18:48 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping, right, during the Russia-China talks at the One Belt, One Road international forum

    China's New Silk Road: 'When It Comes to Business There's No Need for War'

    © Sputnik/ Aleksey Nikolskyi
    Business
    Get short URL
    224840

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow supports Beijing's One Belt, One Road initiative and is ready to actively participate in the implementation of the global project.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Damir Sagolj
    China Signs Cooperation Deals With 68 States, Organizations During Silk Road Forum - Xi
    "All proposed projects correspond to modern development trends, and all these things are extremely necessary and highly demanded. That is why Russia supports the 'One Belt, One Road' project and will actively participate in its implementation together with Chinese partners and, of course, with all other interested states," Putin said Monday at a roundtable on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing.

    The forum took place on May 14-15 and involved 29 state leaders from Europe, Latin America and Asia, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Czech President Milos Zeman, Greek Premier Alexis Tsipras and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

    According to Putin, the creation of the economic development belt and the organization of mutually beneficial trade between Asia and Europe seem to be important initiatives and also reflect the overall need for coordination of diverse integration processes on the Eurasian continent and in other regions of the world.

    "It is important that all integration structures – both existing in Eurasia and newly formed – would rely on universal internationally recognized rules, and, of course, take into account the specific features of the national models of development of the participating states, act openly and transparently," Putin added.

    A general view shows the skyline of a central business district in Beijing
    © AFP 2017/ WANG ZHAO
    China's New Silk Road Project Has 'Enormous Potential' to Benefit Russia
    In an interview with Radio Sputnik, Russian political analyst and opinion journalist Leonid Krutakov suggested that the New Silk Road would be a win-win project.

    "This is a project of solidarity between Russia and China and there can be no losers. It is not only about unified regulatory norms, like for example the United States-led Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP)," Krutakov said.

    According to the expert, there is an essential difference between the New Silk Road and the US-led TPP and TTIP.

    "The New Silk Road is about infrastructure integration of regions. It has no political bias, unlike the US-led projects. China and Russia act within the framework of a 'new UN.' When it comes to business and trade there is no need for war," Krutakov pointed out.

    He argued that India’s refusal to join the project in its current form does not mean that India will be never involved.

    "We should take into account that historically India was China’s rival in Asia. But this doesn’t mean that it will not join the project. The issue should be additionally discussed, including certain agreements, guarantees and a certain level of mutual understanding. The fact that India wants to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) means that understanding is already taking shape between Beijing and New Delhi," Krutakov concluded.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping
    © AP Photo/ Ahmed Omar
    Xi: China 'Has No Intentions to Impose Its Will' on Other States Via Silk Road
    The One Belt, One Road initiative, also known as the New Silk Road, is a major infrastructure project proposed in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping to economically connect China with the rest of Eurasia.

    The One Belt, One Road project includes the Silk Road Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Road.

    During the three years since the strategy was announced, Beijing has been actively supported by more than 100 countries and international organizations. In particular, more than 40 countries and organizations have signed an agreement with China on cooperation. The amount of investment by Chinese enterprises into the countries along the route has already exceeded $50 billion.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    New Silk Road: What to Expect From Russia's Involvement in Chinese Megaproject
    Xi: China 'Has No Intentions to Impose Its Will' on Other States Via Silk Road
    'New Silk Road': Chinese Banks Set to Invest Big in Global Project
    China's New Silk Road Project Falls Short of Russia's Expectations
    Tags:
    integration, infrastructure, trade, cooperation, talks, One Belt One Road, Vladimir Putin, Russia, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    American Beauties Grace the Stage at Miss USA 2017
    Bad Bad Idea
    Terrible Idea
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok