Novak Sees No Reasons for Oil Output Cut Deal Members to Quit Agreement

BEIJING (Sputnik) — There are no reasons for any participants of the Vienna agreement on oil output cuts to quit the deal, and new states may join this agreement, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

"The preliminary consultations show that all sides remain committed [to the deal]. I do not see any reasons for any states to quit the deal. Each side is currently adhering to the agreement, and I think that unless the goals are reached there is a big sense to continue this collaboration," Novak told reporters in Beijing.

According to Novak, some new countries may join the Vienna oil output cut deal.

"Possibly, yes, we are currently working on that," Novak said.

In November 2016, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states reached an agreement to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017 to boost global oil prices. The deal prescribes the possibility of extension.

The OPEC agreement was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, which joined the deal by promising to jointly reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. Russia pledged to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily. The OPEC has already implemented its commitment while non-cartel countries have implemented over half of the agreed upon cuts.

Earlier in the day, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Falih said that Russia and Saudi Arabia had come to the conclusion that the Vienna agreement on oil output cuts should be extended until end of March of 2018.