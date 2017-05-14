Putin Urges to Prepare Eurasian Agreement on Simplification of Trade Procedures

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Putin urged the Eurasian nations to prepare a Eurasian agreement on simplification of trade procedures, while delivering a speech at the the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation,which kicked off in Beijing on Sunday.
In 2013, China announced its new strategy of economic development, called "One Belt, One Road," which aims at establishing infrastructure in Eurasia for the creation of a trade corridor between the eastern and western parts of the continent. It encompasses two main directions of development: Silk Road Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Road.
All comments
Show new comments (0)