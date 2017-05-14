Putin Urges to Prepare Eurasian Agreement on Simplification of Trade Procedures

BEIJING (Sputnik) — Putin urged the Eurasian nations to prepare a Eurasian agreement on simplification of trade procedures, while delivering a speech at the the two-day Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation,which kicked off in Beijing on Sunday.

"Here we van use a significant and valuable baggage of the World Trade Organization. In this regard, I recall that in February 2017, the World Trade Organization agreement on removal of barriers for the movement of goods came into effect. Of course, we must develop these provisions and prepare a more advanced Eurasian agreement on simplification of trade procedures," the Russian leader said.

In 2013, China announced its new strategy of economic development, called "One Belt, One Road," which aims at establishing infrastructure in Eurasia for the creation of a trade corridor between the eastern and western parts of the continent. It encompasses two main directions of development: Silk Road Economic Belt and Maritime Silk Road.