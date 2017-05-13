Register
16:46 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Rosneft launches drilling of Tsentralno-Olginskaya-1 well

    Vienna Oil Output Deal Can Be Extended for Six Months or More Moscow

    © Photo: Press-service of Rosneft
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 48 0 0

    The oil market would be balanced at the end of 2017 or in the beginning of 2018 if the Vienna agreement was prolonged, according to the Russian energy minister.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Vienna agreement on oil output cuts can be extended for another six months – until the end of 2017, or more, in case the decision on prolongation of the deal is undertaken, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Saturday.

    "I think we will be considering at least six months, maybe more," Novak told reporters.

    The minister added that in case the Vienna agreement was prolonged, the oil market would be balanced at the end of 2017 or in the beginning of 2018.

    "We need to monitor many factors that affect it [oil market balance]. I think that before the end of the year, maybe during the next winter period – by that time, maybe. Based on the current dynamics of reduction of stocks of oil and oil products, we see that this reduction, which will reduce [the values] to the average five-year values, will happen by the end of 2017, maybe in 2018," Novak said.

    In December, Novak said the global market was likely to get rid of excess oil supply in the second half of 2017.

    The volume of oil output cut among the parties to the Vienna agreement would likely be maintained for all its participants in case of extension of the accord, Novak said.

    "Everyone, who has reduced [the output] would keep the level, if we prolong the agreement," Novak told reporters.

    The existing conditions would also likely to be in effect for Russia and this issue would be discussed on May 24-25 in Vienna, Novak said adding that the volume of cuts would be set taking into consideration the October figures.

    A worker is seen at the Tawke oil refinery near the village of Zacho, in the autonomous Iraqi region of Kurdistan (File)
    © AFP 2017/ ALI AL-SAADI
    Iraqi Kurdistan Exports About 500,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day – Representative
    The minister added that the participants of the Vienna agreement would also discuss maintaining of participation of all parties to the accord.

    On November 30, 2016, OPEC countries agreed on reducing oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day for the first six months of 2017, with a daily cartel-wide cap standing at 32.5 million barrels. Non-OPEC countries agreed to reduce output by 558,000 barrels a day, with Russia pledging to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily. The deal expires in June. The decision on the future of the agreement will be made in Vienna on May 25.

    Related:

    EU Commission Decreases Brent Oil Price Forecast to $55.5 Per Barrel in 2017
    OPEC Improves 2017 Total Oil Demand Forecast to 96.38Mln Barrels Per Day
    IMF: Russian Economy on Road to Recovery Amid Firming Oil Prices
    US Reopens Atlantic to Possible Oil, Gas Exploration
    Tags:
    Oil, Russian Energy Ministry, Alexander Novak, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More That Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok