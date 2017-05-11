Register
22:19 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Outside view of the new headquarters of the Austrian oil and gas giant OMV AG

    Austrian OMV to Invest $1.9Bln in Gas Production in Siberia in 2017 - CEO

    © AP Photo/ Hans Punz
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7720

    CEO Rainer Seele said that Austrian oil and gas company OMV will invest 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in production of gas in Siberia in 2017, while additional 1 billion euros will be invested in the following year.

    ETERNO shop of the Chelyabinsk Pipe-Rolling Plant
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    Austrian Energy Giant OMV Head Backs Nord Stream 2 During Talks With Putin
    BERLIN (Sputnik) Austrian oil and gas company OMV will invest 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in production of gas in Siberia in 2017, while additional 1 billion euros will be invested in the following year, CEO Rainer Seele said Thursday.

    "OMV has decided to invest 1.75 billion euro in production of gas in Siberia this year. We have also decided to invest additional 1 billion euro in development of another field next year," Seele said at the Russian embassy in Berlin.

    In April, Seele held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and announced plans to jointly produce gas in Siberia with Russian energy giant Gazprom. Seele noted that OMV was pleased to enter the Russian market as an investor.

    In March, the OMV announced its intention to buy German Uniper's 24.99 percent share in the Russian Yuzhno-Russkoye oil and gas field worth $1.85 billion in Western Siberia. The total gas reserves of the field are estimated at 1 trillion cubic meters. A joint venture between Gazprom (40 percent), German Wintershall Holding GmbH (35 percent) and Uniper (25 percent) are developing the field. The purchase deal is expected to be carried out by the end of 2017. The OMV supervisory board has already approved the deal, and now its taking effect depends on the approval of stakeholders and regulators.

    In mid-December, 2016, Gazprom and Seele signed a basic agreement on assets exchange. Thus, Gazprom will receive 38.5 percent of OMV Norwegian branch Norge AS, while OMV will get a 24.98 percent share of Gazprom's development projects at Urengoy gas field in Siberia.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Austrian Energy Giant OMV Head Backs Nord Stream 2 During Talks With Putin
    Austria's OMV Company, Russia's Gazprom Plan to Jointly Produce Gas in Siberia
    Austrian OMV Interested in Additional Gas Deliveries From Gazprom in 2017
    Tags:
    gas, OMV, Siberia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    And He Scores! Putin Hits the Ice at Night Hockey League Festival in Sochi
    Russians Strike Again
    Russians Strike Again
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok