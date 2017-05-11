Now It's OK: Google Pays $7.7 Million Fine in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US IT giant Google has paid an administrative fine worth 438 million rubles ($7.7 million), imposed by Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), FAS said in a statement Thursday.
"Google Inc has paid an administrative fine of 438 million rubles, imposed by FAS," the statement said.
For violation of antitrust laws, FAS imposed on Google a fine of 438 million rubles, which accounted for 9 percent of the company's turnover on Russia's mobile apps market for 2014. Then, on November 2, 2016, FAS fined Google Inc. and Google Ireland Limited a total of 1 million rubles ($17,500) for non-compliance with the order. The US company contested all FAS acts in court, but, having lost several lawsuits, initiated talks on a peaceful settlement of the dispute.
