18:28 GMT +308 May 2017
    Macron’s Election Reduces Risk of Political Shock in France - Fitch

    © Flickr/ Gideon Benari
    French President-elect Emmanuel Macron’s election reduces the risk of a political shock to France and Europe as a whole as he is certain to keep the country in the European Union and the eurozone and work to reduce government debt, Fitch Ratings said in a press release on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Macron was elected in a runoff election on Sunday, winning 66.1 percent of the vote to his rival Marine Le Pen’s 33.9 percent, according to Interior Ministry figures.

    "President-Elect Macron's stated commitment to reducing the budget deficit to below 3% of GDP (from 3.4 percent in 2016) suggests that he will strive to meet the European Commission deadline for closing the ‘excessive deficit’ from this year," the release stated.

    Fitch explained that France’s debt reached 96 percent of GDP in 2016, driven by budget deficits and high government spending. The high debt has reduced the government’s ability to deal with financial shocks.

    Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, attends a meeting in Reims, France March 17, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
    Macron the President. But Who is Macron?
    Macron’s ability to reduce debt depends in part on the outcome of legislative elections in June. Fitch noted the results are uncertain as Macron is the first independent candidate to win a French presidential election.

    Recent polls suggest Macron’s En Marche! could win between 249-286 seats, just short of the 290 required for a majority. However, the agency noted that half of the candidates have no prior political affiliations.

    If En Marche! fails to win a majority, Macron is likely to be able to implement much of his agenda through a coalition with another party or governing as a minority with support for his program, the agency said.

    Results of the French Presidential Election
    © Sputnik/
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Tags:
    Fitch Ratings, Emmanuel Macron, France
