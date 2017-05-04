Russia May Start Building Turkish Stream's Black Sea Stretch in 'a Few Days'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's energy giant Gazprom has finished preparatory work on the construction of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline and will be ready to start building an underwater leg in a few days, the company's CEO Alexei Miller said Thursday.

"We have finished all preparatory and mobilization works [on the Turkish Stream project]. I report to you that we are ready to start the construction of the sea stretch of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in a few days," Miller said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia and Turkey signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 stipulating the construction of two underwater legs of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline in the Black Sea.

The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas.