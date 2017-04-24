Register
17:58 GMT +324 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Turkish tangerines on sale in Omsk.

    Russia Aims to Discuss Food Imports With Turkey Amid Trade Tensions

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 90 0 0

    Russian delegations will visit Turkey in the near future in order to hold consultations on Ankara's restrictions on imports of wheat and other agricultural products from Russia, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alexey Gruzdev said Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Russia’s National Association of Exporters of Agricultural Products (NAEAP), Turkey has stopped issuing licenses for duty-free imports of a number of agricultural products, including wheat, from several countries, primarily Russia, since March 15.

    "We do not currently have the feedback, we expect to receive the answers as part of the upcoming consultations, which will took place in the coming days in Turkey. The concerned authorities will work now, after which the deputy prime ministers will meet if it is necessary," Gruzdev said, adding that the Russian side had not yet received the official explanations of the restrictions from Turkey.

    The ministry official added that if the restrictions were imposed only on a separate state, they would have violated the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Recep Tayyip Erdogan (left) of Turkey attending the participants photography session at the 23rd World Energy Congress in Istanbul, October 10, 2016.
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Russian-Turkish Trade Depends on a 'More Predictable Ankara's Policy' in Syria
    "These restrictions should be eliminated. The terms for this will be discussed during the consultations, they are subject to the discussion," Gruzdev concluded.

    The suspension of licenses for duty-free imports of Russian agricultural products came after Russia lifted some of its restrictive measures imposed on Turkey after the downing of Russian jet by a Turkish fighter in November 2015. Under the current customs rules, wheat, along with other food products imported by Turkey, are subject to 130-percent entry fee. The head of Russia's Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, Dimitri Rylko, characterized the fee as "prohibitive," suggesting that exporting with the current restriction was not possible.

    Turkey is among the top 10 importers of Russia's wheat alongside Egypt, Bangladesh, Azerbaijan and other counties, according to Russia's Expert and Analytical Center for Agricultural Businesses.

    Related:

    Turkey Favors Quicker Lifting of Russian Food Embargo - Erdogan
    Russia Unlikely to Lift Turkish Food Embargo in 2016
    Turkish Farmers Urge Gov't to Speed Up Talks With Russia on Food Embargo Relief
    Tags:
    imports, food, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok