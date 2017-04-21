Syria Starts Reaching Contracts With Russian Oil, Gas Companies - Assad

© AFP 2017/ YOUSSEF KARWASHAN Assad Says Russian Companies to Work in Oil, Gas Production in Syria

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin visited Damascus in November.

"We already started with some of the companies after his visit … the Syrian market is free now for Russian companies to come and join and to play an important part in rebuilding Syria and investing in Syria," Assad said.

According to the president, "some Russian companies" in the oil and gas sector have "joined" this process "recently during the last few months."

"The process of signing the contracts, the final, let's say, steps of signing the contracts is underway," he added.