Three Security Officers on Leave After United Airlines Passenger Incident

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Sunday, a passenger was forcibly dragged by security officers from his seat aboard a United Airlines flight after refusing to leave the plane and give up his seat to an airline employee due to overbooking.

​According to the CNN broadcaster, three Chicago Department of Aviation officers are now on leave as a result of the incident, while passengers were receiving compensations for the cost of their tickets.

The United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz apologized to the customers in a statement on Tuesday for "the truly horrific event and vowed a full review of the situation by April 30 "to fix what's broken so this never happens again."