Russia, Uzbekistan to Sign $12 Bln Investment Projects, $3.8 Bln Trade Deals

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Uzbek leader said his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue of oil refining.

"During this visit we are signing a package of agreements for the implementation of major investment projects worth $12 billion and trade contracts worth $3.8 billion," Mirziyoyev said.

"We are interested in implementing promising investment projects, such as geological exploration, development of promising raw material deposits, creating enterprises for advanced gas processing," Mirziyoyev stressed.