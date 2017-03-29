Russia's VTB May Sell Ukrainian Subsidiary in May-June - Senior Bank Official

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Five Russian state-owned banks that operate in Ukraine, including VTB and Sberbank, have been recently hit with one-year sanctions from Kiev.

"The timeline for such deals is about 3-4 months…We have two groups of buyers, we have reached agreements with them, and will submit documents to the National Bank of Ukraine, waiting for permission [for sale]. We know that the process could be finalized, if everything goes well, in May-June," VTB First Deputy President Yuri Soloviev told reporters.

"Under a positive scenario we may even profit from the sale, while under a negative scenario we could lose up to 20 billion rubles [$352 million] if the pressure from [Kiev] authorities continues," Soloviev added.