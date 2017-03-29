Russian Gazprom to Begin Turkish Stream Offshore Pipe-Laying in 2nd Half of 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Gazprom energy giant will begin the offshore laying of the Turkish Stream pipeline in the second half of 2017 and plans to complete the construction of two legs by the end of 2019, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said Wednesday.

"In the second half of this year, we will start offshore laying of the gas pipeline and plan to complete the construction of two legs of the Turkish Stream by the end of 2019," Miller told reporters.

He added that Gazprom established a branch of South Stream Transport B.V. in Istanbul to implement the Turkish Stream pipeline project.