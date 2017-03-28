Russian Helicopters Signs Memorandum on Opening of Assembly Plant in Iran - CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The memorandum on the promotion of cooperation was signed within the framework of a modernization program of the Iranian helicopter fleet.

"We are noticing a high demand of Iran in the light helicopters for use by civil state agencies. We are planning to assemble Ansat or Ka-226T light helicopters at a joint Russian-Iranian plant. Currently the talks on this matter are continuing. The memorandum, which was signed today, implies that a full-fledged cooperation agreement will be concluded soon,” Andrey Boginsky, the company’s CEO said, as quoted in the press release.

In December, Iran's Minister of Industry Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh said that Tehran is ready to establish a joint venture on manufacturing helicopters in the country, as the Iranian market is favorable toward Russian production.

The Ansat, a multipurpose light twin-engine turbine helicopter, can be used to carry goods and passengers, as well as used for surveillance, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuation.

The Ka-226 light multirole helicopter has a maximum takeoff weight of 3.6 metric tons and is capable of transferring a payload of up to one ton. The helicopter could be used for passenger and cargo missions, medical evacuations and intensive care, and search and rescue operations.