Russian Helicopters Signs Memorandum on Opening of Assembly Plant in Iran - CEO

"We are noticing a high demand of Iran in the light helicopters for use by civil state agencies. We are planning to assemble Ansat or Ka-226T light helicopters at a joint Russian-Iranian plant. Currently the talks on this matter are continuing. The memorandum, which was signed today, implies that a full-fledged cooperation agreement will be concluded soon,” Andrey Boginsky, the company’s CEO said, as quoted in the press release.
In December, Iran's Minister of Industry Mohammad Reza Nematzadeh said that Tehran is ready to establish a joint venture on manufacturing helicopters in the country, as the Iranian market is favorable toward Russian production.
The Ansat, a multipurpose light twin-engine turbine helicopter, can be used to carry goods and passengers, as well as used for surveillance, search and rescue missions, and medical evacuation.
The Ka-226 light multirole helicopter has a maximum takeoff weight of 3.6 metric tons and is capable of transferring a payload of up to one ton. The helicopter could be used for passenger and cargo missions, medical evacuations and intensive care, and search and rescue operations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete WAIT. ANOTHER Russian deal!!! You get ALL I get,, mmm..NOTHING? What Russia gets? A friend? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete great news for the alliance.
cast235
Sounds like give me 1 million Rub and I be your loyal son.
WOW!!
Hope Russia got something other than sell helicopters.
2 bases? Oil? Russia can go extract refine sell resources'? How about insurance for all planes, trains, cars ships in Iran? C'mon, tell us too. I'm confident Iran also gave Russia opportunities and will open industries in Russia.
