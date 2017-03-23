Ukraine's Economy Poses Increased Risk to Investors - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He voiced Moscow's and the international economic community's view that "Ukraine is not currently a country with an attractive investment climate."

"This is a country with a very dangerous investment environment and, put it this way, an economy with increased risk for investors," Peskov told reporters.

On Sunday, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delayed the third review of its loan program to Ukraine.

The delay was caused by the blockade of the war-torn Donbass region by Ukrainian activists as well as the government's decision to suspend transport connections until a full ceasefire in east Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

In 2015, the fund approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine, which stipulates a $17.5-billion loan to be paid out in installments over the program period and originally open for review on a quarterly basis. The bailout package requires Kiev to implement reforms.

Ukraine is heavily relying on foreign aid to support its economy and to pay debts amid the ongoing armed conflict with militia in the country's southeast.