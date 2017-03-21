Register
21 March 2017
    Lebanon to Resist Israeli Pressure in Offshore Exploration Dispute

    © AP Photo/ Hussein Malla
    Business
    Lebanon will not cave to Israeli pressure to give up its Mediterranean offshore oil and gas exploration activities in maritime territory disputed between the two countries, Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Cesar Abou Khalil said Tuesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Israel asked the United States and the United Nations to pressure Lebanon into giving up several offshore exploration tenders located in maritime blocs within a 300 square mile territory where the two countries' claims overlap.

    Israeli Ambassador to Russia Harry Koren
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Israel Denies Reports of Second Summoning of Envoy to Russia

    "We have outlined and informed the United Nations with our borders according to the international treaties and therefore we have sovereign right to benefit from our wealth and we will not back down from this right no matter what the threats are," Khalil told the al Mayadeen channel.

    A man passes with a bicycle outside of a Greek Cypriot guard post with Cyprus', right, and Greece' flags painted on the wall in central divided capital Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Karadjias
    Cyprus Talks Renewal Possible If Greek Cypriots Give Up Idea to Join Greece – Erdogan Aide

    Israel's move seeks to interfere with Lebanon's right to benefit from its natural resources, he added.

    The new iteration of the maritime dispute comes several weeks after Lebanon's decision to go ahead and allow offshore drilling and their requests to companies to submit preliminary bids for exploration before the end of the month.

    The Israeli-Lebanese dispute emerged after Cyprus concluded maritime border agreements separately with Lebanon and Israel in 2007 and 2010. A territorial water overlap then emerged due to UN rules stipulating an equidistant border intersection between three states, resulting in a divergence between the agreements and the UN rules and potentially giving a 300-square mile triangle to Lebanon.

    dispute, offshore oil drilling, Lebanon, Israel
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Pass GO
    Pass GO: Blame the Russians
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

