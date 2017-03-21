Gazprom Launches Appeal of Kiev Court Ruling on Enforced Recovery of $6.4Bln

KIEV (Sputnik) – In February, the Kiev Commercial Court of Appeal ruled against an appeal by Russian energy giant Gazprom disputing the forced recovery of a multibillion-dollar fine imposed over monopoly abuse charges.
"We received a cassation appeal from Gazprom," a representative of the curt said.
Despite Gazprom's attempts to cancel this decision, the result was not positive and AMCU filed a lawsuit to Kiev's economic court in October 2016, asking the court to oblige Gazprom to pay the fines and include penalties with overall sum making up to $6.4 billion. The lawsuit was upheld by the court in December.
