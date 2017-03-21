Gazprom Launches Appeal of Kiev Court Ruling on Enforced Recovery of $6.4Bln

KIEV (Sputnik) – In February, the Kiev Commercial Court of Appeal ruled against an appeal by Russian energy giant Gazprom disputing the forced recovery of a multibillion-dollar fine imposed over monopoly abuse charges.

"We received a cassation appeal from Gazprom," a representative of the curt said.

Ukraine’s Antimonopoly Committee (AMC) imposed a $6.8-billion fine on Gazprom in January 2015 for allegedly violating antitrust rules. Gazprom challenged the fine in the Kiev Commercial Court. The case was struck out and subsequently an appeal was lodged in a higher court. The AMC then lodged a case for forced recovery of the fine.

Despite Gazprom's attempts to cancel this decision, the result was not positive and AMCU filed a lawsuit to Kiev's economic court in October 2016, asking the court to oblige Gazprom to pay the fines and include penalties with overall sum making up to $6.4 billion. The lawsuit was upheld by the court in December.