Russian Grain Market Not Limited to Turkey, Segment Transfer Normal - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian trade mission in Ankara confirmed to Sputnik on Monday that Turkey's imports of wheat, maize and sunflower oil imports from Russia have been suspended.

"You know that the grain market is not limited to Turkey alone, it is quite extensive, quite a well-established and independent global market. Closing some segments of this market means that certain quantities will flow into other segments, this is a normal economic process," Peskov told reporters.

On Thursday, Russia’s National Association of Exporters of Agricultural Products (NAEAP) called on Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev to take measures to restore export of agricultural goods to Turkey.