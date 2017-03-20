Register
13:14 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    British pound

    UK Economy Consolidates Ahead of Brexit Launch as Inflation Speeds Up

    © Photo: PIxabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    Despite cracks in consumer confidence and slow gains in wages, the UK economy is positioned for solid growth this year due to a rebound of export-oriented manufacturing and resilience in the housing market.

    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Brexit in Motion: Could Article 50 Leave UK Economy in Shambles?
    Kristian Rouz – As the cabinet led by Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to formally initiate the process of the UK’s separation from the European Union (EU), the British economy has shown signs of gaining further momentum despite the mixed signals on the demand side.

    While consumer confidence might have been shaken by gains in domestic inflation and the pound sterling’s devaluation rendering imports dearer, a rise in output costs in domestic manufacturing and brighter export prospects have encouraged international financial firms and the IMF to upgrade their view of the UK economy.

    A consumer price index  overshot the Bank of England’s (BOE) target in February, the first time since 2013. UK inflation was likely at 2.1pc that month, and further acceleration in inflation is expected, fuelled by rising raw materials and oil prices, driving gains in factory input costs. Subsequently, a quicker pace of economic expansion is anticipated in line with inflation projections, as a rebound in manufacturing is likely to compensate for the slight erosion in UK consumer confidence.

    The BOE, meanwhile, expressed their tolerance of inflation slightly above their target, meaning the regulator will not rush to raise base borrowing costs, currently at 0.25pc, in order to not harm economic growth. However, some tightening in the UK monetary conditions can be expected this year should the economic expansion remain robust.

    “We knew that 2017 would be a year of political and economic challenges but the signs are that the UK is well placed to deal with the risks on the horizon,” Edward Thurman of Lloyds Bank said. “Financial services firms are an important barometer of the UK economy – and despite uncertainties such as the future of our relationship with the EU and new regulatory pressures, they are confident that the outlook for the UK over the coming year is better than had been expected.”

    The BOE is expecting inflation to rise to as high as 2.8pc in early 2018, whilst some market participants expect gains in prices to excess 3pc – either way, the central bank will react accordingly with policy tightening in order to keep inflation subdued. The question is, how robust the actual economic growth will turn out to be amidst all the Brexit-related uncertainty and the widely debated second referendum on Scottish independence.

    “Thanks to the hard work of businesses and the continued resilience of the redoubtable British consumer, the UK economy is likely to grow somewhat more strongly than we’d previously expected during 2017,” Adam Marshall of the British Chamber of Commerce (BCC) said.

    The BCC forecasts a 1.4pc growth this year, an upgrade from the previous estimate of 1.1pc made in December. In 2018, the BCC expects the economy to add 1.3pc, and 1.5pc in 2019.

    Diversity
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Ethnic Minority Workers Give Billion-Dollar Boost to UK Economy... If Hired
    The Brexit-related uncertainty is the main factor determining such cautious predictions. However, the Exchequer might adjust their fiscal policies accordingly in order to help expansion, with measures considered by Chancellor Philip Hammond including greater infrastructure investment, lower taxes, and narrowing the foreign trade deficit.

    Adding to the erosion in consumer confidence, gains in worker compensation is faltering. The BOE said they expect wages to increase an average 3pc this year, whilst most recent data have shown only 2.2-percent gains in salaries over the past year, which is very close to the current pace of inflation.

    UK exporters and manufacturers are getting a massive advantage amidst the recent macroeconomic developments. The decline of the sterling and increased demand in overseas markets last quarter, most prominently the Commonwealth nations, have produced the biggest increase in UK exports in the past ten years.

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated its view of UK growth this year to 1.5pc, citing the failure of disastrous Brexit spillovers to materialize as the main upside factor.

    “Policymakers will likely share a sense of growing optimism, because the recent strengthening of activity suggests that the world economy may finally snap out of its multi-year convalescence,” Christine Lagarde of the IMF said.

    In October, the IMF expected UK growth to not exceed 1.1pc this year, and the fund said it could further upgrade its vision of UK growth in April should the current positive trends prevail.

    Related:

    Brexit in Motion: Could Article 50 Leave UK Economy in Shambles?
    UK May Grant Multi-Year Visas to Migrants Involved in Key Sectors of Economy
    UK Economic Growth Faster Than Thought, But Brexit Concerns Mount
    Tags:
    inflation, Brexit, economy, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok