Russian Helicopters Talks With Afghanistan on Military Equipment Maintenance

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Helicopters company is holding talks with the Afghan Defense Ministry on Russian military equipment maintenance and repair works, including the Mi-24 combat helicopters, the company's press service said Sunday.

"Russian Helicopters [part of the Rostec state corporation] is holding talks with the Afghan Defense Ministry. On this stage, different options for cooperation, concerning repair and maintenance of Russian military equipment, which is currently exploited in Afghanistan, are considered," the statement said.