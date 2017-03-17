Register
17 March 2017
    US Firms to Work With Russia’s Geocell Producer Despite Tensions Between States

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Business
    0 8810

    Despite tense relations between Moscow and Washigton, US firms are planning joint projects with Russian manufacturer of geocells, cellular confinement systems that are used in road and railroad construction.

    Some AK-47 Kalachnikov assault rifles are stored among some 8,000 weapons at the Criminal Research Institute of the National Gendarmerie (IRCGN), on May 19, 2015 in Pontoise, outside Paris
    © AFP 2017/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Sanctions? The US Military’s Insatiable Hunger for Russian AK-47s
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia’s manufacturer of geocells is currently in discussions with American companies on entering the US market by launching joint projects this year despite the current tensions between the two countries, PRESTORUS’ Head of International Projects Department Pavel Razbegaev told Sputnik after the Geotechnical Frontiers event in the US city of Orlando.

    “We have held talks with three US companies, and got very positive feedback,” Razbegaev said. “The companies are interested in getting the license for manufacturing our materials, distribution cooperation, as well as doing the joint production in Russia.”

    The Moscow Kremlin towers. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Anti-Russia Sanctions Brushed Space, Stopped Short at Arctic Cooperation
    He pointed out that despite the tense relations between Russia and the United States, Prestorus was received very warmly at the event, got a lot of positive feedback, and saw the US companies’ interest in its product.

    Razbegaev noted that Prestorus began its activities in Russia in 1998 as an exclusive distributor of US technology of the American company Presto Geosystems. And some 20 years later it returned to the US market with its own innovative materials.

    “This material was developed in the United States,” he explained. “What we have brought now is a technology improved and modified by our engineers that helps reduce the material cost, lessens the installation time as well as contributes to minimization of transportation expenses. That’s what we would like to offer to the American market.”

    Razbegaev said that the export-oriented company expects to make the first deliveries of its geocells in 2017.

    “We are a new company for the US market, and we will have to do some work to make the first delivery as the US and Russian standards and testing methods are different,” he added. “We hope to deliver some five to eight containers in 2017. On average a container includes some 12,000 square meters and costs some $50,000.”

    Prestorus has patented its inventions — new technologies and designs in Russia and abroad, including in the United States. The company has contracts in Vietnam, and had deliveries to Kyrgyzstan, while it is also in discussions with Greece, Finland, Italy, Slovakia and Hungary.

    Geocells or cellular confinement systems are used in road and railroad construction, in retaining walls and slope protection systems construction, in protection of pipelines and channels, in oilfield construction and site development, among others.

