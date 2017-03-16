Demand for 10-Year Gazprom Eurobonds Exceeds $2.1Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The demand for the US dollars denominated Gazprom Eurobonds exceeds $2.1 billion, a banking source told Sputnik Thursday.

Russian energy giant Gazprom is in the process of issuing 10-year Eurobonds in US dollars, with the expected return making some 5.25 percent.

On March 13-14, Gazprom held a Eurobonds roadshow in the United States. The series of meetings held in Los Angeles and New York was organized by Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities, and SMBC Nikko.

Earlier in March, Andrey Kruglov, deputy chairman of the company’s management committee, said that Gazprom was planning to attract by the end of the month up to $1 billion by issuing such bonds.