Demand for 10-Year Gazprom Eurobonds Exceeds $2.1Bln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The demand for the US dollars denominated Gazprom Eurobonds exceeds $2.1 billion, a banking source told Sputnik Thursday.
Russian energy giant Gazprom is in the process of issuing 10-year Eurobonds in US dollars, with the expected return making some 5.25 percent.
Earlier in March, Andrey Kruglov, deputy chairman of the company’s management committee, said that Gazprom was planning to attract by the end of the month up to $1 billion by issuing such bonds.
All comments
Show new comments (0)