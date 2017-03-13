Turkish Stream's 2nd Branch Construction Depends on Russia-EU Agreement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The construction of a second branch of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline depends on Moscow and Brussels, Turkey's Ambassador in Moscow Huseyin Dirioz said Monday.

"Construction of the second branch depends on the agreements reached between Russia and the European Union," Dirioz said at a Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency roundtable on Russian-Turkish ties.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the ratification of the agreement with Ankara on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline.

Moscow and Ankara signed an intergovernmental agreement in October 2016 envisioning the construction of two underwater legs of the gas pipeline in the Black Sea. The annual capacity of each leg is estimated to reach 15.75 billion cubic meters of natural gas. Pipe-laying work for the Turkish Stream is expected to begin in 2017 and end in late 2019.