Total Head to Meet Russian Energy Minister at St. Petersburg Economic Forum

HOUSTON (Sputnik) — Total President and Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne told Sputnik on Wednesday he will meet with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.

"We are going to St. Petersburg obviously, for [the] forum…We have plenty of meetings scheduled," Pouyanne said on the margins of the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston.

He added that he will definitely hold a meeting with Novak during the St. Petersburg forum.