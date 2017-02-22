Moldovan-Russian Business Forum to Take Place in Moscow in March

© Sputnik/ Miroslav Rotar Moldovan President Denies Requesting Financial Assistance From Russia

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — A Moldovan-Russian business forum will be held in the Russian capital in the second half of March, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said Wednesday.

"The leading enterprises of different sectors of Russia's economy have expressed interest and readiness to participate in the forum… We have made a decision that in the second half of March we will visit Moscow. The Moldovan delegation will include representatives of the Economic Council under the Moldovan President, as well as other republic's entrepreneurs," Dodon said on his Facebook account, adding that the decision was made during the recent session of the council.

He added that the businesspeople would be able to discuss the issues of bilateral partnership and potential signing of long-term cooperation agreements.

The relations between Moscow and Chisinau have shown positive dynamics after the victory of Dodon in the 2016 presidential elections. During the campaign, the politician has repeatedly talked about the need to improve ties with Russia, especially in the economic sphere. In January, Dodon visited Moscow, which was the first visit of a Moldovan president to Russia since 2008.