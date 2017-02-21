Russia's Rosneft to Buy Oil for Refineries From Iraqi Kurdistan in 2017-19

LONDON (Sputnik) — Russia's Rosneft and the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan signed a three-year contract on the purchase of oil to deliver it to its refineries abroad, the Russian company said Tuesday.

"The off-take and supply of Kurdish crude oil into Rosneft's worldwide expanding refining system will further contribute to the increase in its effectiveness," Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said in a statement.

The 2017-2019 pre-financed crude oil purchase and sale contract, part of a cooperation agreement in the fields of upstream, infrastructure, logistics and trading, was signed on the sidelines of the International Petroleum Week conference in London.