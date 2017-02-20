Register
    Gazprom CEO Miller Discusses Nord Stream 2 With Head of Austria's OMV Seele

    According to reports Alexey Miller met Rainer Seele, the head of Austria's OMV energy company, to discuss Nord Stream 2 pipeline project among other issues.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Alexey Miller, the CEO of the Russian energy giant Gazprom met Rainer Seele, the head of Austria's OMV energy company, to discuss Nord Stream 2 pipeline project among other issues, Gazprom said Monday in a statement.

    "Special attention was paid to Nord Stream 2 project. The sides noted that the pipeline would ensure reliable delivery of Russian gas to the European market and will become an important part of the European Union's energy security. The sides discussed all issues related to the exchange of assets between Gazprom and OMV," the statement read.

    According to the statement, Miller and Seele also discussed the delivery of Russian gas to Austria, where the demand remains high in the beginning of 2017 as the deliveries grew 109.8 percent compared to the same period in 2016.

    On December 14, 2016, Gazprom and OMV signed a basic agreement on the exchange of assets, which should result in Gazprom receiving 38.5 percent of OMV Norge AS, the Norwegian branch of the Austrian company, while OMV will get 24.98 percent share in Gazprom's development projects at Urengoy gas field.

    The planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to be able to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union, carrying it across the Baltic Sea to Germany while bypassing Ukraine. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.

    A number of EU countries, Germany, in particular, showed support for the pipeline, however, some EU member states, such as Poland, has not been as welcoming. On February 7, Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said Warsaw found the project unacceptable.

