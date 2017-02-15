Russia, India Preparing Contract to Modernize Su-30MKI Jets

–

BENGALURU (India) (Sputnik)Moscow and New Delhi are preparing documents to tie up a contract on modernization of the Russian-designed Sukhoi Su-30MKI multirole fighter, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Vladimir Drozhzhov said Wednesday.

"We have a very good work in this sphere, all the necessary contract documents related to the modernization of Su-30MKI aircraft are being prepared," Drozhzhov said.

Russia will take part in India's tender on the delivery of 400 fighter jets, the deputy director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) said Wednesday.

"We will certainly participate in this tender, and even before the announcement of the tender, we sent our proposals to India," Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters at the 11th Aero India air show.

Drozhzhov said Moscow would offer MiG and Sukhoi project aircraft to New Delhi.

