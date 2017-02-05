Egypt Signs $1Bln Deal With Russia, France, Oman on Liquefied Gas Import

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Egypt signed a $1 billion contract on import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) with Russian, French, Omani companies, local media reported Sunday citing the Egyptian energy minister.
The deal stipulates the import of 45 shipments of LNG by March, up to 5.5 million cubic feet each, while Egypt will have a grace period of six months to pay for the shipments, the newspaper specified.
In December 2016, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin said during his visit to Egypt that Rosneft and EGAS were interested in extending cooperation in LNG supplies.
