13:04 GMT +303 February 2017
    Iranian oil technician, right, and coworker work at the oil separator facilities in Azadegan oil field, some 480 miles (800 kilometers) southwest of the capital, Tehran, Iran

    Iranian Nuclear Deal Helps Tehran Increase Oil Sales Foreign Policy Commission

    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Business
    The deal securing the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program has helped the country to substantially increase its oil sales, Chairman of the Iranian parliament's Foreign Policy and National Security Commission Alaeddin Boroujerdi said on Friday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The official said the country’s enemies had imposed sanctions on Iran in order to prevent it from using its extensive oil and gas resources, the agency added.

    "Despite enemies’ economic war against Iran, we were able to increase oil export from 1 b/pd [barrel per day] to 2.4 million b/pd by raising exploitation of oil fields," Boroujerdi said in a local ceremony, as cited by the IRNA news agency.

    Boroujerdi called for the enforcement of the policies of the Economy of Resistance as outlined by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, saying that the policy would help in resolving the country’s economic issues.

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed by Iran, the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries comprising the Russia, China, France, United States and the United Kingdom plus Germany. The deal stipulates that Iran must maintain a peaceful nature of its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

    The Economy of Resistance, as defined by the Iranian supreme leader, is meant to be a safeguard of domestic industries and the country’s finances from foreign competition and international influence.

