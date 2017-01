–

LUKHOVITSY (Moscow Region) (Sputnik)Russia is preparing a response to Argentina's commercial offer on the purchase of over 15 MiG-29 fighter jets, Deputy Director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Anatoly Punchuk said Friday.

"Argentina has sent a commercial offer for the purchase of more than 15 MiG-29s in Russia, we are preparing an appropriate response," Punchuk said at the unveiling of an advanced MiG-35 multirole fighter.

The Russian Mikoyan MiG-35 (Fulcrum-F) jet fighter is a further development of the MiG-29M/M2 and MiG-29K/KUB.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!