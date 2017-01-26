Qatari Partners Show Interest in Expanding Investment Activity in Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatari partners are exhibiting interest in expanding their investment activity in Russia, within the partnership over Rosneft privatization transaction as well, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with the participants of the Rosneft privatization deal. Swiss trader Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund (QIA) purchased 19.5 percent of the shares of Russia's largest oil company Rosneft in December 2016. The sum of the deal amounted to 692 billion rubles (some $11.7 billion).

"In general, the Qatari partners are showing interest in expanding their investment activity in Russia within the partnership with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), as the president said, and within this partnership over Rosneft transaction. And Moscow welcomes it," Peskov told reporters.

QIA CEO Abdullah Al Thani said at the meeting on Wednesday that the Authority and RDIF had struck another deal with investment in Russia in the amount of $2 billion.