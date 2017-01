MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Anadolu Agency, both Iran and Turkey also agreed on a 13.3-percent discount on the prices of gas delivered from Iran to Turkey.

In 2012, Turkey decided to take Iran to the International Court of Arbitration, claiming that the country had ramped up gas prices too high during the period between 2011 and 2015. In 2016, the court ruled in favor of Turkey, and ordered a reduction of gas prices on Iranian gas exports to Turkey.