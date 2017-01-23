Canadian PM, Cabinet to Discuss Trump’s Plans on NAFTA Trade Deal

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During his presidential campaign, Trump often criticized and pledged to repeal NAFTA unless the agreement was renegotiated in a way that would prove more favorable to the United States. On Friday, the White House released a trade plan, which included a point on the United States renegotiating the NAFTA.

"Discussions throughout the retreat will span a range of issues — including strengthening the economy and growing the middle class, security, and the strength of the Canada-US partnership and maintaining a constructive working relationship with the new [US] administration," Cameron Ahmad was quoted as saying by the CBC Tb Channel.

NAFTA was signed by the United States, Mexico and Canada in 1994 to facilitate the trade between the three countries.