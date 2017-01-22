Russia, Kuwait Discuss Possible Construction of Nuclear Power Plant

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and Kuwait discussed possible construction of a nuclear power plant (NPP) as well as cooperation in the spheres of petroleum services and gas, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 broadcaster on Sunday.

“We discussed specific projects, particularly, we have big prospects in developing relations with Kuwait. We discussed possible construction of a nuclear power plant, developing relations in the sphere of gas, petroleum services,” Novak said.

The minister also held meetings with representatives of Saudi Arabia and Venezuela in Vienna where a session of the oil deal monitoring committee is taking place.

