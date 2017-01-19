Non-CIS Imports to Russia Grow by 0.8% to $163Bln in 2016

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Non-CIS imports in 2015 totaled $161.571 billion, according to the customs service.

"According to preliminary customs statistics, the import of goods from foreign countries amounted to $162.865 billion in 2016 and has increased slightly compared to 2015," the service said in a statement.

Imports in December saw a 10.4-percent increase compared with November, totaling $16.44 billion, it added.

