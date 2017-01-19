China to Develop Banking Relations With Russia in 2017

BEIJING (Sputnik) — China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) will further develop and expand cooperation with Russia in the banking sector in 2017, a spokeswoman for the SAFE said Thursday.

"The State Administration will promote close cooperation between commercial banks of the two countries, expand its duties for the development of trade and economic ties," Wang Chunying said at a briefing.

According to Wang, the two sides have already achieved some progress and will continue the bilateral work in 2017.

SAFE is the leading Chinese body responsible for banking relations with other states, the spokeswoman added.

