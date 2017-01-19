Register
    Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry

    Russia-Iran Business Council Welcome to Engage in Caspian Hub Project Official

    Business
    Russia and Iran have great opportunities for cooperation, in particular in the sphere of developing the Caspian regional transport and logistics center, Russia's Minister of North Caucasus Affairs Lev Kuznetsov said Wednesday.

    PYATIGORSK (Russia) (Sputnik) – The Russian-Iranian Business Council is welcome to participate in the design of development strategy for the Caspian regional transport and logistics center, Kuznetsov said.

    "Firstly, North Caucasus is interested in cooperation within the framework of the project of the Caspian regional transport and logistics center. We are interested in Russian-Iranian Business Council participating in designing the strategy for the center’s development," he said.

    Kuznetsov stressed the necessity to determine the most promising directions for development of economic cooperation with Iran and focus on them, also using the potential of the business council.

    The Russian-Iranian Business Council of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry works with the Iranian business circles and representatives of state organizations.

    The first Russian-Iranian Business Forum took place in the capital of Iran on December 13, 2016.

     

