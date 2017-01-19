PYATIGORSK (Russia) (Sputnik) – The Russian-Iranian Business Council is welcome to participate in the design of development strategy for the Caspian regional transport and logistics center, Kuznetsov said.

"Firstly, North Caucasus is interested in cooperation within the framework of the project of the Caspian regional transport and logistics center. We are interested in Russian-Iranian Business Council participating in designing the strategy for the center’s development," he said.

Kuznetsov stressed the necessity to determine the most promising directions for development of economic cooperation with Iran and focus on them, also using the potential of the business council.

The Russian-Iranian Business Council of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry works with the Iranian business circles and representatives of state organizations.

The first Russian-Iranian Business Forum took place in the capital of Iran on December 13, 2016.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!