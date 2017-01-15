Egypt, Russia Agree One of Key Contracts on Dabaa NPP Construction

CAIRO (Sputnik) – Shaker added that the key contract consists of 3,500 pages.

"The ministry has completed [negotiation] of a construction contract, considered one of the most important contracts within the nuclear power plant’s project consisting of four documents, which will be signed with the Russian Rosatom company," Shaker said, as quoted by the Infirad newspaper.

Shaker also noted that a group of Russian and Egyptian experts was carrying out active work to agree on the remaining three documents, needed to sign the package and start the construction in the following few months.

Russia and Egypt signed an intergovernmental agreement on the construction of the Dabaa NPP, consisting of four nuclear power units, 1,200 megawatt (MW) each, on the Mediterranean Sea coast in November 2015. It is set to become the largest construction project carried out by Russia and Egypt since the Aswan Dam.