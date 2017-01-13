MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she is looking forward for the start of free trade deal negotiations with New Zealand, once Britain leaves the European Union.

"In the longer term, we agree on the potential for a bold new UK-New Zealand free trade agreement, and I look forward to starting early discussions on this in due course," May said during a joint press conference with her New Zealand’s counterpart Bill English.

She pointed out that they discussed opportunities presented by Brexit for developing bilateral relations.

"While the UK remains in the EU, we will work together to support an EU-New Zealand trade deal and we will also look to the future and how we can expand our trade and investment partnership," May added.

According to the UK prime minister, in 2016 the turnover between the United Kingdom and New Zealand amounted to about $3.7 billion with Britain being the fifth largest New Zealand’s trade partner and second biggest investor.

