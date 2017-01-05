Dutch Finance Minister Calls for Corporate Tax Hike to Combat Social Inequality

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Netherlands should increase its corporate taxes to tackle social inequality, Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said Thursday.

"To restore the balance between ordinary Dutch people and international companies, and between workers and those with assets," Dijsselbloem wrote in an article on the need for an increased levy placed on the profit of corporations, as quoted by the Dutch News.

Dijsselbloem stressed that he expresses his viewpoint as a potential lawmaker, not as the finance minister.

Dijsselbloem is number three on the Labour party’s list of candidates in the general election of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Dutch Parliament.

The election will take place on March 15, 2017.

