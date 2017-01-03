Glencore, Qatar Investment Authority Close Deal on Purchase of Rosneft Stake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Swiss trader Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund closed the deal on the purchase of 19.5 percent of Russia's state-owned Rosneft oil company stake, the Glencore press service said Tuesday.

"The Company announces that final settlement has been completed and closing achieved for the transaction described in its release of 10 December 2016," the statement said.

On December 7, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin told Russian President Vladimir Putin that preparation for the privatization of 19.5 percent of the company's shares was over. On December 10, the transaction participants said the agreement was signed.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!