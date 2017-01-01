Register
13:15 GMT +301 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Oil barrel

    OPEC, 11 Non-Cartel Oil Producers Impose 6-Month Production Cuts Since January 1

    © Flickr/ olle svensson
    Business
    Get short URL
    1107 0 0

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states and 11 major non-cartel oil producing countries including Russia and Mexico will begin limiting oil production since January 1, 2017 in line with the Vienna agreement reached to normalize oil prices.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The cartel members will abide on a voluntary basis by the production ceiling of 32.5 million barrels per day, which was preliminary agreed in Algiers in September and later confirmed on November 30 in Vienna.

    OPEC. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ Ryad Kramdi
    Putin Reportedly Played Key Role in OPEC Output Cut Deal
    OPEC efforts to stabilize the oil market are also backed by 11 non-cartel states — Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Brunei, Equatorial Guinea, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Russia, Sudan, and South Sudan – who have agreed to collectively curb oil production by 558,000 barrels per day.

    While Russia would cut its production by 300,000 barrels a day, Mexico, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would reduce oil output by 100,000, 35,000 and 20,000 barrels per day respectively.

    Denmark’s A.P. Moller-Maersk's oil rig in the North Sea named Halfdan (File)
    © AP Photo/ Claus Bonnerup
    OPEC Stresses Importance of Non-Cartel States' Part in Oil Output Cut
    The oil production curtailment deal will be effective for six months and later may be rolled over for another six months depending on the state of the oil market.

    Compliance with the agreement will be monitored by a special committee, co-chaired by Kuwait and Russia, with its first meeting scheduled to take place in late January in the Austrian capital.

    The measure, which was under discussion for over a year before implemented, is expected not only to help dispose of the whopping world oil glut of 300 million barrels, but also to bring oil prices to the level of $55-60 per barrel in 2017, compared with 2016 average of $34 dollars per barrel.

    Related:

    Putin Played Big Role in Reaching Deal on Oil Output Cuts - Russian PM
    All Russian Energy Companies Support Oil Production Cuts
    Russian Energy Ministry Hopes Higher Oil Prices to Offset Production Cuts
    Russian Energy Ministry to Draft Oil Production Cuts Plan By Dec. 9 OPEC Meeting
    Tags:
    oil output cuts, oil production, OPEC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      deshepherdishere
      It's funny how the media thinks that artificially high oil prices and the agreement to normalising this is a good thing. So much for the virtues of a free market.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    Russian Snow Maidens VS Santa Girls
    beware of the lame duck
    Hit the Road Barack
    Stages of sparkling wine production
    'I'm Drinking the Stars!' How Champagne is Made

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok