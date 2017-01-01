OPEC, 11 Non-Cartel Oil Producers Impose 6-Month Production Cuts Since January 1

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The cartel members will abide on a voluntary basis by the production ceiling of 32.5 million barrels per day, which was preliminary agreed in Algiers in September and later confirmed on November 30 in Vienna.
While Russia would cut its production by 300,000 barrels a day, Mexico, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan would reduce oil output by 100,000, 35,000 and 20,000 barrels per day respectively.
Compliance with the agreement will be monitored by a special committee, co-chaired by Kuwait and Russia, with its first meeting scheduled to take place in late January in the Austrian capital.
The measure, which was under discussion for over a year before implemented, is expected not only to help dispose of the whopping world oil glut of 300 million barrels, but also to bring oil prices to the level of $55-60 per barrel in 2017, compared with 2016 average of $34 dollars per barrel.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It's funny how the media thinks that artificially high oil prices and the agreement to normalising this is a good thing. So much for the virtues of a free market.
deshepherdishere