Expanding Foreign Investment Confirms UK 'Open for Business'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — In June, the United Kingdom voted in a referendum to leave the European Union. Soon after the referendum, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said the country would trigger the Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty by the end of March 2017, thus beginning withdrawal negotiations.

Whether or not the United Kingdom will remain in the Single Market is yet unclear, and the topic will likely be at the center of the Brexit talks.

"Britain remains truly open for business, that’s why my department is supporting businesses in the UK and across the world to attract investment to boost our economy. Long-term business investments like these are a clear vote of confidence in the UK and our strong economy post-Brexit," Fox was quoted as saying by The Telegraph newspaper.

In an announcement made on Thursday evening, Fox claimed that the foreign investment would greatly benefit local communities by creating jobs, transforming local industry, talking housing and clean energy issues.

